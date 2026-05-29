76ers agree to deal with Cavaliers' Mike Gansey to be team president, AP source says

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have found their replacement for Daryl Morey and have agreed to hire Mike Gansey as their president of basketball operations, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring has not yet been revealed publicly.

Gansey joined the Cavaliers in 2011 and has worked as their general manager since 2022.

The 43-year-old Gansey is a Northeast Ohio native. He played collegiately at West Virginia, where he was a first-team All-Big East selection. Gansey previously served as GM for the Cleveland Charge of the NBA’s G League.

He replaces Morey, who was fired earlier this month after the 76ers were eliminated in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 76ers were easily ousted by the New York Knicks to end Morey's sixth season in charge, and the organization quickly decided that someone else would lead the basketball operations department.

The Sixers went 270-212 in the regular season under Morey but just 28-26 in the postseason, failing to advance past the second round. They returned to the playoffs this season after missing them for the only time in Morey’s tenure in 2024-25, when they went 24-58.

Bob Myers, the former Golden State Warriors general manager, led the search for Morey’s replacement.

Myers built the Golden State teams that won NBA championships in 2015, ’17, ’18 and ’22. He worked as a commentator at ESPN after leaving the Warriors before joining Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment in October 2025 as president of sports.

His first major move with the Sixers is adding Gansey to the front office. The 76ers decided when they fired Morey to keep Nick Nurse as their coach.

Gansey worked under Cleveland President Koby Altman and helped shaped the Cavaliers into an Eastern Conference playoff team.

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