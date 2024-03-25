3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said he suffered a significant ankle injury at the Miami Open that he expects will keep him out for some time.

Murray said on an Instagram post Monday he had a "full rupture" of the anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a "near full thickness rupture" of the calcaneofibular ligament (CFL).

He said he will see an ankle specialist to determine what's next.

“Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period,” Murray continued. “But I'll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right.”

Murray had hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

He lost to Tomas Machac 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) on Sunday.

"I obviously still love competing and still love the game, but it obviously gets harder and harder the older you get to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh," Murray said in an on-court interview after a win in Dubai last month. "I probably don't have too long left, but I'll do as best as I can these last few months."

Murray, 36, of Britain, is a former world No. 1 who has won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016.

