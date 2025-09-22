Local Steals & Deals: Clean Smarter with The Furrfighter and Sun Joe!

18 September, 2025
Clean Smarter with The Furrfighter and Sun Joe!
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Cleaning Solutions That Actually Work
We're excited to feature two incredible tools designed to make everyday cleanups quicker and easier. Whether you're dealing with pet hair, the Furrfighter glove offers a simple swipe-and-clean solution. And when it's time to clear dust, leaves, or debris from your workspace or garage, Sun Joe’s cordless blower/vacuum gets the job done fast. Each one brings its own kind of cleaning power — and right now, they're both available at a great deal!
The Furrfighter
Deal: $19.99
Retail: $28.99
31% Off
Meet the Furrfighter — the glove that’s changing the game for pet owners. Designed with two thumbs, it fits comfortably on either hand and gives you total control while removing pet hair from fabric, hard surfaces, or even directly from your furry friend. Just swipe over the area, gather the hair, and dispose — it’s that easy. Durable, hand-washable, and reusable, it's available in Black or Teal and fits most hands. Grab this deal, it’s the perfect time to simplify your cleaning routine — one swipe at a time.Shop now
Sun Joe
Deal: $59.99
Retail: $79.99
25% Off
Take the mess out of your workshop, garage, or driveway with the Sun Joe 24V Workshop Blower/Vacuum Kit. This cordless, 2-in-1 powerhouse gives you the flexibility to blow away debris or vacuum it up — all without dragging a cord or dealing with heavy equipment. It includes a 2.0Ah battery, charger, and two dust bags, so you're ready to clean right out of the box. Lightweight, compact, and efficient, it’s perfect for quick cleanups indoors or out. Grab it now while this deal lasts and power through your mess in minutes.Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group