Local Steals & Deals: Capture Every Moment & Sparkle Every Day with Minolta & Crislu

25 November, 2025
Capture Every Moment & Sparkle Every Day with Minolta & Crislu
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Capture Memories & Shine In Style
Upgrade your adventures and your style with unbeatable deals on Minolta optics and stunning Crislu jewelry. Capture crystal-clear photos and enjoy sharp day- or night-vision with Minolta’s compact, powerful binoculars and monoculars, while adding timeless sparkle to any outfit with Crislu’s cubic zirconia jewelry. Perfect for gifting—or treating yourself —these deals offer premium performance and timeless style at unbeatable prices.
Minolta
Deal: $119.99 - $149.99
Retail: $239.99 - $299.99
UP TO 52% Off
Elevate your outdoor adventures with these premium Minolta optics. You'll love the Digital Binoculars for capturing crisp, high-resolution photos and video from a distance, and the Night-Vision Monoculars for sharp, clear viewing day or night. They combine powerful zoom, night-vision capability, and a compact, portable design. Perfect for wildlife watching, travel, or capturing memories, these devices deliver professional-level clarity. Hurry and shop now – We've got a great deal for a limited time!Shop now
Crislu
Deal: $94.25 - $149.50
Retail: $145.00 - $230.00
35% Off
Elevate your jewelry collection with stunning Crislu pieces at unbeatable deals. Featuring brilliant cubic zirconia stones these elegant bracelets, necklaces, and hoop earrings deliver timeless sparkle and professional-quality shine. Perfect for gifting—or treating yourself—these versatile, hypoallergenic pieces offer luxe style at an incredible value.Shop now
©2025 Cox Media Group