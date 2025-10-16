Yemen's Houthi rebels say military chief of staff killed after Israeli strikes targeting leaders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Thursday said their military’s chief of staff had been killed after repeated Israeli strikes targeting the group’s leaders.

The Houthis did not specifically blame Israel for the killing of Maj. Gen. Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari. However, the Israelis have launched increasingly precise strikes targeting the group’s leadership.

The Houthi announcement offered no specifics on when or how he was killed.

