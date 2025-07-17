Zelenskyy appoints a new prime minister for a war-weary nation

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Fresh off securing a plan to receive more U.S. weaponry, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed a new prime minister – the key negotiator of his country's deal with the U.S. to partner on the development of minerals.

By naming Yulia Svyrydenko, the former economy minister, to become the country's first new head of government since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelenskyy on Thursday elevated a loyal politician who has experience in diplomacy with the U.S. and other Western nations.

In addition to negotiating the mineral agreement — seen as an important way of tying U.S. interests to Ukraine's security — the 39-year-old Svyrydenko has represented her country in a wide range of high-level talks with Western partners, including on issues of defense and economic recovery and reconstruction. In 2022, she negotiated with other countries to impose sanctions on Russia.

The outgoing prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, will become defense minister at a time when Ukraine is looking to ramp up domestic weapons production, and as President Donald Trump seeks to bring an end to the war.

“War leaves no room for delay,” Svyrydenko said on X after the parliament voted to approve her promotion. “We must act swiftly and decisively. Our priorities for the first six months are clear: reliable supply for the army, expansion of domestic weapons production, and boosting the technological strength of our defense forces.”

Svyrydenko and Shmyhal are among a wider group of officials taking on new leadership roles as Zelenskyy aims to reenergize a war-weary nation. But to Ukrainians, the reshuffling of the Cabinet is not seen as a major shift in direction for Zelenskyy, who will still be mostly relying on the same experienced officials, as opposed to introducing new faces to his leadership team.

Earlier this week, Trump endorsed a plan to have European allies buy billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment – including air-defense systems -- that can be transferred to Ukraine, which has come under intense Russian attacks.

“We all want peace as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said Thursday in a speech to Ukraine's parliament. “At the same time, we all see how difficult it is to maintain sufficient global support, and how many other wars and crises are flaring up around the world, truly scattering global efforts. Therefore, Ukraine needs more of its own strength.”

In announcing the weapons plan on Monday, Trump also made an ultimatum to Russian President Vladimir Putin, promising to impose stiff tariffs on countries that purchase its oil if he doesn’t agree to a ceasefire within 50 days.

Shmyhal, who announced his resignation as prime minister on Tuesday, was the longest-serving head of government in Ukraine’s history, serving since March 2020.

Shmyhal will replace Rustem Umerov as defense minster. Although Umerov sought to push reforms, critics said the ministry under his command was plagued by mismanagement.

Also on Thursday, Zelenskyy nominated Olga Stefanishyna to become Ukraine’s next ambassador to the United States. In the meantime, he appointed Stefanishyna, previously the minister for European integration, as the special representative for the development of cooperation with the United States.

Ties between Ukraine and the U.S. have been uneasy since Trump returned to the White House in January, and Zelenskyy had previously said he intended to replace Oksana Markarova as Ukrainian ambassador in the U.S.

