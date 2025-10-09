World leaders express hope after Trump says Israel and Hamas agreed to first phase of peace deal

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — World leaders on Thursday expressed hope for peace and urged Israel and Hamas to fulfill their commitments in the hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the parties had agreed to the "first phase" of a deal signaling a major breakthrough in the two-year war in Gaza.

Hamas will release all 20 living hostages in the coming days in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media: “With God’s help we will bring them all home.”

Here's how other leaders responded.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country played a role in the negotiations, hailed the agreement. In a statement posted on X, Erdogan thanked Trump for “demonstrating the necessary political will” as well as Qatar and Egypt for facilitating the deal.

Erdogan said Turkey would closely monitor the full implementation of the agreement and continue to contribute to the process.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to my Palestinian brothers and sisters who have endured indescribable suffering for two years,” he said.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said sending humanitarian aid to the region is a priority and stressed the urgent need to begin rebuilding Gaza.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement is a “great hope for the hostages and their families, for the Palestinians in Gaza, and for the entire region.”

In a message posted on X, Macron commended “the efforts of President @realDonaldTrump, as well as the Qatari, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators who helped make it happen,” and called on the warring parties “to strictly uphold” the terms of the deal.

Macron added that the deal will be discussed in Paris later Thursday during a meeting between European and Arab countries' foreign ministers on the future of Gaza.

“This agreement must mark the end of the war and the beginning of a political solution based on the two-state solution,” he said.

Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed news of the agreement and urged an immediate lifting of restrictions on aid.

Speaking while on a trade mission to India, Starmer praised the “tireless diplomatic efforts” of the U.S., as well as Egypt, Qatar and Turkey in bringing about the deal. The U.K. will support efforts to turn the ceasefire into a “sustainable path” to long-term peace, he said.

“This is a moment of profound relief that will be felt all around the world, but particularly for the hostages, their families and for the civilian population of Gaza, who have all endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years,” he said.

Italy

Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni hailed the agreement, calling it “extraordinary news.”

“This agreement and the broader path outlined by the Trump plan constitute a unique opportunity to end this conflict that must be seized,” Meloni said. “Therefore, I urge all parties to fully respect the measures already agreed upon and to work to swiftly implement the next steps envisaged in the peace plan.”

Meloni said Italy will continue to support the mediators’ efforts, standing “ready to contribute to the stabilization, reconstruction, and development of Gaza.”

United Nations

“The United Nations will support the full implementation of the agreement and will scale up the delivery of sustained and principled humanitarian relief, and we will advance recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

The U.N. chief urged all parties “to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security.”

Canada

“I am relieved that the hostages will soon be reunited with their families,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted on social media.

“After years of intense suffering, peace finally feels attainable,” he said. “Canada calls on all parties to swiftly implement all agreed terms and to work towards a just and lasting peace.”

Carney, like several other leaders, praised Qatar, Egypt and Turkey for their role in the negotiations.

Argentina

“I want to take the opportunity to say that I will sign the candidacy of Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to international peace,” Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X.

“Any other leader with similar achievements would have received it a long time ago,” the libertarian leader and Trump ally wrote.

Malaysia

“This development offers a semblance of hope after months of unbearable suffering and devastation,” Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement.

He urged all parties to seize the opportunity to move toward a comprehensive and enduring peace.

Japan

“Japan welcomes that the agreement on the ‘first phase’ has been reached among the involved parties,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters. “This agreement is an important step toward de-escalating the situation and achieving the two-state solution,” he said.

He also praised the U.S., Qatar, Egypt, Turkey and other mediating countries for their “relentless effort” and sought “sincere and steady implementation” by all involved parties.

Hayashi promised Tokyo’s support and contribution to improving Gaza’s humanitarian conditions and reconstruction.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the agreement as a “ray of light.” The announcement brought “hope that after eight decades of conflict and terror, we can break this cycle of violence and build something better,” he said.

“Today the world has cause for real hope,” the Australian leader added.

New Zealand

“Over the past two years, both Israelis and Palestinians have suffered immensely,” New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Thursday. “Today is a positive first step in bringing that suffering to an end.”

Peters urged Hamas and Israel to fulfill their parts of the deal.

“This is an essential first step towards achieving lasting peace,” Peters said. “We urge Israel and Hamas to continue working towards a complete resolution.”

India

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.

Pakistan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X that the deal represents “a historic opportunity to end the suffering in Gaza and move toward a just and durable peace.”

He praised Trump for his role in paving the way for the deal.

“President Trump’s leadership throughout the process of dialogue and negotiations reflects his unwavering commitment to world peace,” he said. Sharif also praised the roles of Qatar, Egypt and Turkey in mediating the agreement.

“Above all, we pay tribute to the resilience of the Palestinian people, who have endured unimaginable hardship that must never be repeated,” Sharif said.

—-

Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.