WHO says over 460 people reportedly killed at a hospital taken by Sudanese paramilitary forces

CAIRO — The head of the U.N. health agency said Wednesday that more than 460 people were reportedly killed in a hospital in el-Fasher city in the western Darfur region that was overrun by Sudanese paramilitary forces over the weekend.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said in a statement the 460 patients and companions were reportedly killed at Saudi Maternity Hospital in el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur.

He said the WHO was “appalled and deeply shocked” by the reports.

Sudanese residents and aid workers have revealed harrowing details of atrocities by the Rapid Support Forces, fighting since 2023 to take over Africa's third largest nation, after they seized the army's last stronghold in Darfur after over 500 days of siege.

The Sudan Doctors Network, a medical group tracking the war, said RSF fighters on Tuesday “cold-bloodedly killed everyone they found inside the Saudi Hospital, including patients, their companions, and anyone else present in the wards.”

“The Janjaweed showed no mercy for anyone,” said Umm Amena, a mother of four children who fled the city on Monday after two days, using a Sudanese term for the RSF.

