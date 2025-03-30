Tsunami warning lifted after 7.0 earthquake near Tonga in the South Pacific

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonga, prompting an initial tsunami warning that was later lifted for the Pacific island country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 29 kilometers (18 miles) and was centered about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday local time. Hours later, a second 6.1 magnitude quake hit in the same area.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii issued an alert following the first quake saying hazardous waves could be possible but later said there was no longer a tsunami threat. A warning was also cancelled hours later by the country's disaster management office.

There were no reports of casualties and or structural damage, said Mafua Maka, the agency's director, speaking to Radio New Zealand a few hours after the quake. Further assessment would be made in daylight, local news outlets said.

Tsunami sirens could be heard after the 1:18 a.m. quake urging residents to move inland in a live video streamed by the Tonga Broadcasting Commission. People in the capital, Nuku'alofa, were seen moving inland or to higher ground before officials gave the all-clear for residents to return home.

Tongans posting on social media reported being able to place calls with most of the inhabited island chains that make up the country. Taekwondo athlete Pita Taufatofua posted to Facebook that items fell from shelves and tables and pictures fell from the walls during the shaking.

“Was hard to stand up,” he wrote. “Never felt an earthquake go for that long.”

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of just over 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu. It is 1,800 km (1,100 miles) north east of New Zealand and situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a tectonic region of earthquakes and volcanoes.

The low-lying island nation was devastated by a tsunami in 2022 that was prompted by a volcanic eruption. Three people were killed.

