Storm in the Caribbean is on a track to likely hit Cuba as a hurricane

MIAMI — (AP) — A new tropical storm was expected to form Monday in the Caribbean and will bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening to a hurricane and likely hitting Cuba, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to be named Rafael. Later in the week it also is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida and portions of the U.S. Southeast, according to advisories from the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Jamaica and a hurricane watch was in effect for the Cayman Islands.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen” on Monday morning was located about 220 miles (355 kilometers) south of Kingston, Jamaica. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) while moving north at 7 mph (11 kph), the center said.

The storm was expected to move near Jamaica by late Monday and be near or over the Cayman Islands late Tuesday into Wednesday. It could be near hurricane strength when it passes near the Cayman Islands.

The most recent forecast shows the storm could pass over western Cuba on Wednesday as a hurricane. People in Cuba and the Florida Keys were among those urged to monitor the storm as it develops.

Heavy rainfall will affect the western Caribbean with totals of 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters) and up to 9 inches (23 cm) expected locally in Jamaica and parts of Cuba. Flooding and mudslides are possible.

On the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Patty was forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday. The storm was about 490 miles (785 km) east of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

