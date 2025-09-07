Russia hits Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing at least 2

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A mass Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine’s capital Sunday killed at least two people and left smoke rising from the roof of a key government building.

Associated Press reporters saw a plume of smoke rising from the roof of Kyiv’s cabinet of ministers building, but it was not immediately clear if the smoke was the result of a direct hit, which would mark an escalation in Russia’s air campaign. Russia has so far avoided targeting government buildings in the city center.

The building is the home of Ukraine's Cabinet, housing the offices of its ministers.

Ukrainian officials said two people were killed and 11 injured in the attack.

Among the dead was a 1-year-old child, whose body was dug out of the rubble by rescuers, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s city administration.

Russian drone debris struck four-story residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, according to Mayor Vitallii Klitschko.

Sunday's attack is the second mass Russian drone and missile attack to target Kyiv in the span of two weeks, as hopes for peace talks wane.

