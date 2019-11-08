Reagan statue being dedicated in Berlin to mark Wall fall

The larger-than-life statue is being installed Friday atop the embassy's terrace, at eye-level with the landmark Brandenburg Gate in downtown Berlin.
The gate, on the East German side of the Berlin Wall, was the backdrop for Reagan's 1987 speech when he challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to go further with the reforms he was instituting.
Reagan implored him: "If you seek liberalization, come here to this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall."
The Berlin Wall fell Nov. 9, 1989.
