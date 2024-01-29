Princess of Wales is discharged from London hospital after abdominal surgery

LONDON — (AP) — The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor after being hospitalized for abdominal surgery at a private London clinic, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday.

The wife of Prince William underwent planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 16 for an undisclosed condition. The palace did not provide further details but said her condition wasn’t cancerous.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided,'' the palace said.

The 42-year-old princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has cancelled her public engagements until after Easter.

Meanwhile, King Charles III remains hospitalized at the same clinic after undergoing a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate.

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with a benign condition on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He cancelled engagements and was urged to rest ahead of the procedure. which had concluded by Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

