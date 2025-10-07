Pope Leo XIV to visit Turkey and Lebanon next month on first foreign trip

VATICAN CITY — Pope Leo XIV will visit Turkey and Lebanon next month on the first foreign trip of his papacy, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

The trip offers a symbolically important gesture to Christians and Muslims as a pilgrimage to two countries that the pope's predecessor, Francis, had planned to visit.

The Vatican said Leo will visit Turkey from Nov. 27-30, and Lebanon from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. The trip to Turkey will include a pilgrimage to Iznik to mark the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, Christianity's first ecumenical council.

The anniversary is an important moment in Catholic-Orthodox relations, since the 325 A.D. Nicea meeting predates the schisms that divided Christianity’s East from West and is accepted by Catholic and Orthodox churches alike.

Francis had planned to mark it with his own trip to Turkey in May at the invitation of Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians. Francis died in April, and Leo said from the start of his pontificate that he intended to fulfill Francis' plans.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun announced the pope’s trip on X, but provided only the dates. The Vatican said the trip itinerary will be released at a later date.

Christian community in Lebanon

The trip, announced on the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel, will give the first American pope a chance to speak in broad terms about peace in the Middle East and the plight of Christians there.

Leo has consistently called for peace and dialogue in the Middle East, especially as Israel's offensive rages on in Gaza.

Francis had long hoped to visit Lebanon, but the country's political and economic instability prevented a visit during his lifetime. The Mediterranean nation of around 6 million, including more than 1 million Syrian and Palestinian refugees, has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East and is the only Arab country with a Christian head of state.

However, the Vatican fears the country’s instability has been particularly dangerous for the continued presence of its Christian community, a bulwark for the church in the Mideast.

Lebanon is currently struggling to recover after years of economic crisis and a bruising war between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah that ended with a U.S. and France-brokered ceasefire in November. Formation of a new, reformist government ended a two-year political vacuum and brought hopes of recovery but the situation remains tense.

Israel has continued to occupy five strategic points on the Lebanese side of the border and carry out near-daily airstrikes that it says aim to stop Hezbollah from regrouping. Hezbollah is under increasing domestic and international pressure to give up its remaining arsenal but has refused to do so until Israel withdraws and halts its strikes. There are fears of civil conflict if Lebanese authorities attempt to forcibly disarm the group.

'A sign of unity for all'

Patriarch Bechara Boutros Raï, leader of Lebanon’s Maronite Church, said Lebanon awaited the pope's visit with “great joy and renewed hope.”

“We hope that this apostolic visit to Lebanon will bring peace and stability and be a sign of unity for all Lebanese, Christians and Muslims alike, at this critical stage in our nation’s history,” he said in a statement.

The last pope to visit Lebanon was Pope Benedict XVI in September 2012 on what was the last foreign trip of his papacy.

About one-third of Lebanon’s population is believed to be Christian, though there is no official number since there hasn’t been an official census since 1932. The Maronites are the largest and most powerful sect and, by convention, Lebanon’s president is always a Maronite Christian.

Tightrope over Mideast issues

The pope's trip was announced as Israel marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks and criticized the Vatican for what it considered to be problematic comments about the anniversary by the Vatican’s top diplomat.

In an interview with Vatican Media, Cardinal Pietro Parolin had condemned the “inhuman massacre” of innocent people in Israel by Hamas and the rise of antisemitism. But he also said Israel’s razing of Gaza was itself a disproportionate massacre, and called on countries to stop supplying Israel weapons to wage the war.

In a statement Tuesday on X, the Israeli Embassy to the Holy See said Parolin’s interview, “though surely well-intentioned, risks undermining efforts to both end the war in Gaza and counter rising antisemitism.”

It criticized his “problematic use of moral equivalence” by referring to massacres on both sides.

The criticism underscored the diplomatic tightrope the Vatican and Leo have to walk when wading into Mideast issues while trying to maintain the Holy See's tradition of diplomatic neutrality.

Abby Sewell contributed from Beirut. Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.

