Pope beats back speculation of imminent death or conclave as he continues pneumonia recovery

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis continued his slow recovery from double pneumonia on Thursday, beating back speculation of an imminent death, resignation or conclave and signalling that he was still very much in charge albeit in a weakened state.

The Vatican said the 88-year-old pope once again slept well during the night at Rome’s Gemelli hospital and was resting Thursday morning.

Doctors on Wednesday reported further slight improvements in his clinical condition. They said the kidney insufficiency that had been detected in recent days had receded, blood tests showed a slight improvement and a chest CT scan showed that his complex lung infection was taking the “normal evolution” as it is being treated.

The prognosis remained guarded, however. The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, is still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen and respiratory physiotherapy to help his lungs expel fluid.

But he hasn’t had any more respiratory crises since Saturday, the Vatican said.

Prayers for his heath continued to pour in from near and far, with the dean of the College of Cardinals presiding Wednesday night over what has now become a nightly appointment in St. Peter’s Square, the 9 p.m. Rosary prayer.

“We are gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pray confidently that God will allow Pope Francis to resume his apostolic service as soon as possible, in the fullness of his physical strength and with that pastoral dynamism that characterizes him,” said Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

As is now popularly known thanks to the Oscar-nominated film "Conclave," the 91-year-old Re would have a key role in any papal death or conclave, called to preside over the funeral and organize the secret balloting in the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Francis recently extended Re's term, keeping him on in the important job rather than naming someone new.

But on Wednesday night, Re was merely one of the Catholic Church’s most senior cardinals, an important point of reference for the men who lead the church, praying for Francis’ speedy recovery.

A complex lung infection has kept Francis hospitalized in critical condition since Feb. 14. Francis has chronic lung disease and was hospitalized after a bout of bronchitis worsened. While doctors didn’t repeat that he was in critical condition in Wednesday’s update, as they have in recent days, they said his prognosis remained guarded, meaning he wasn’t out of danger.

By now a certain rhythm appears to have emerged from the Vatican’s updates: The pope receives treatments in the morning, including respiratory physiotherapy, and resumes work in the afternoon from his hospital room.

The Vatican said Wednesday that he had appointed four new bishops and approved the creation of a new fundraising initiative to encourage donations to the Holy See, which has been enduring a financial crisis for years.

Francis likely approved the bishop appointments a while back and the new norms for the fundraising entity were approved Feb. 11, before he was hospitalized. But the announcements made them official and suggested Francis was still very much in charge and governing.

The Vatican in recent days has published a series of papal decisions that show Francis is both getting essential work done and looking ahead. He changed the law to give wide-ranging governing powers to the first-ever nun to lead the Vatican City State, and he called a future meeting of cardinals to set the dates for some upcoming canonizations.

The calling of a consistory is a normal and necessary step in the saint-making process. But it did however raise questions.

It was at a banal consistory to set dates for canonizations on Feb. 11, 2013, that Pope Benedict XVI announced, in Latin, that he would resign because he couldn't keep up with the rigors of the papacy.

For now, Francis isn't taking any such decision from the hospital, where he has been cheered on by well-wishers. On Wednesday evening, trumpeter Felice Carella and singer Davide Capuano serenaded the pope with a rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria under his 10th floor window.

“For me this is not a simple song, this is a big prayer for the pope so that he will better,” Capuano said. “These are terrible days and I hope the whole world can pray together with us.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.