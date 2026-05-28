Police operation under way in Swiss city as local media report stabbing

GENEVA — Police said Thursday that a major police operation was under way in the Swiss city of Winterthur as local media reported that a man stabbed at least one person.

Local and regional police wouldn't give details of what exactly what happened in the city of some 123,000 people in northeastern Switzerland, near Zurich.

Swiss media reported that at least one person was stabbed at the city's train station.

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