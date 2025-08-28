World

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will attend a military parade in Beijing next week

North Korea Koreas Tensions In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

BEIJING — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make a rare trip abroad next week to attend a military parade in the Chinese capital, North Korean and Chinese state media said Thursday.

China will hold the parade in Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Xinhua said that 26 foreign leaders would attend, including Russian President Vladimir Putin. No leaders from the United States or major Western European countries are expected, in part because of their differences with Putin over the war in Ukraine.

China borders North Korea and is its closest ally.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read