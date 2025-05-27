A new Hungarian law could ban Pride events. A majority of EU countries are urging a rethink

BRUSSELS — (AP) — A group of 17 European Union countries on Tuesday called on Hungary to revise a new law that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities, as pressure mounts on the country's populist government over democratic backsliding.

In a declaration, countries including EU heavyweights France, Germany and Spain expressed concern that the law passed in April allows for fines on people organizing or taking part in Pride events, and the use of facial recognition software to identify them.

“We are highly alarmed by these developments, which run contrary to the fundamental values of human dignity, freedom, equality and respect for human rights” enshrined in the EU treaties, they said.

They called on the European Commission — the powerful executive branch that monitors the respect of EU laws — “to expeditiously make full use of the rule of law toolbox at its disposal in case these measures are not revised accordingly.”

The declaration was published on social media as ministers for EU affairs gathered in Brussels for yet more talks on the way that Hungary's staunchly nationalist government has introduced legislation that its partners see as undermining rule of law standards.

“I think it’s time that we consider the next steps, because this is getting pointless in continuing these hearings,” said Jessica Rosencrantz, the EU affairs minister of Sweden, which signed up to the declaration.

Rosencrantz said that the 27-nation EU is “not just a geographical union but a union based on values, and in that sense we have to act strongly against countries not living up to our common principles.”

Hungary’s EU affairs minister, János Bóka, said that the new law has simply been misunderstood.

“There is no such thing in Hungary as a Pride ban,” Bóka told reporters. “I hope that after these discussions my colleagues around the table will walk out with a more nuanced view on the Hungarian legislation.”

The constitutional amendment passed in April declares that children's rights to moral, physical and spiritual development supersede any right other than the right to life, including that to peacefully assemble. Hungary's contentious "child protection" legislation prohibits the "depiction or promotion" of homosexuality to minors aged under 18.

The EU commissioner responsible for democracy, justice and rule of law, Michael McGrath, said that the “willingness is there” to take action against Hungary. He said that “a comprehensive analysis of the relevant legislation is underway now.”

McGrath also expressed "very serious concerns" about another piece of draft legislation in Hungary. This bill would allow the government to monitor, restrict, penalize and potentially ban organizations it deems a threat to national sovereignty.

The draft law marks a significant escalation of the government's long-running crackdown on critical media and non-governmental organizations.

It would allow Hungary 's controversial Sovereignty Protection Office to identify organizations that influence public debate or voter sentiment in ways it considers detrimental to Hungary's interests.

“We believe it is a breach of EU law, including a breach of internal market freedoms and also a breach of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union,” McGrath said. “We stand ready to use the tools at our disposal” to oppose it, he added.

As part of its many legal disputes with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government, the commission has deprived Hungary of access to billions of euros in EU funds, in part due to fears that the money may be misused.

“At this point in time, about 18 billion euros ($20 billion) is not available to Hungary. That’s because of their own rule of law breaches. I wish it were otherwise,” McGrath told reporters.

Despite rosy government projections, Hungary’s economy has for at least two years been in a state of stagnation, partly due to the frozen EU funds. Struggling under high inflation, Hungary’s GDP dipped back into negative territory in the first quarter of 2025, the only contraction in the EU.

Hungary has also drifted ever further from the EU fold over the war in Ukraine, repeatedly holding up the passage of multibillion-euro aid packages and sanctions. But its European partners are growing more inclined to proceed without Orbán's government.

Justin Spike in Budapest contributed to this report.

