Missile fired from Yemen lands in open area in central Israel and sets of air raid sirens

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Israeli military says a long-range missile fired from Yemen has landed in an open area in central Israel.

The early morning attack on Sunday triggered air raid sirens, including at Israel's international airport, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The military said the sound of explosions in the area came from interceptors.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel since the start of the war in Gaza but nearly all of them have been intercepted over the Red Sea.

In July, an Iranian-made drone launched by the Houthis struck Tel Aviv, killing one person and wounding 10 others. Israel responded with a wave of air strikes on Houthi-held areas of Yemen.

