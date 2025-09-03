Lorena becomes a hurricane off the western coast of Mexico as Kiko travels over open waters

MIAMI — (AP) — Hurricane Lorena formed off the coast of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and a tropical storm warning has been issued for parts for of the area, forecasters said Wednesday.

The storm is expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours and heavy rain up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) was forecast for portions of the peninsula, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The weather agency warned of the risk of life-threatening flash floods and mudslides for the area, especially in higher terrain.

Lorena was centered Wednesday about 120 miles (195 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

Those living in southwestern Mexico and the Baja California peninsula were urged to monitor the progress of the storm.

Lorena's track was still uncertain and it was not known if it would eventually make landfall in Baja California or continue moving over cooler waters in the Pacific Ocean.

Forecasters said Lorena should weaken to a tropical storm by Friday.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Kiko was still a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph (169 kph) as it traveled west over open waters of the Pacific about 1,700 miles (2,735 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, the hurricane center said.

No watches or warnings were associated with Kiko, and there were no hazards affecting land, forecasters said.

Steady strengthening was expected and Kiko could become a major hurricane by Wednesday.

