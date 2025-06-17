At least 14 killed and more than 40 wounded in Kyiv after Russian drone and missile attack

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A Russian missile and drone barrage in Kyiv overnight Tuesday killed at least 14 people while they slept in their homes and wounded 44 others in one of the deadliest attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent months, local officials said.

Russian drone strikes in the southern port city of Odesa also wounded 13 people, including one child, according to Oleh Kiper, the regional governor.

Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said 14 people were killed in the attack, which hollowed out a nine-storey residential building and destroyed dozens of apartments. Emergency workers were at the scene to rescue people from under the rubble.

Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 44 people were wounded. Russia used 175 drones, over 14 cruise missiles and at least two ballistic missiles in the attack in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Military Administration said in a statement Tuesday, citing preliminary reports.

“The nature of the damage is direct hits on residential buildings. Rockets — from the upper floors to the basement,” the statement said.

The attack lasted nearly nine hours and is the latest in a spate of mass drone and missile attacks on Kyiv. It occurred as world leaders convened at the Group of Seven meeting in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. The summit runs through Tuesday.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters at the scene that a U.S. citizen was killed in the attack after suffering wounds from shrapnel. Explosions could be heard for hours throughout the night on Tuesday.

Thirty apartments were destroyed in a single residential block after it was struck by a ballistic missile, Klymenko said.

“We have 27 locations that were attacked by the enemy. We currently have over 2,000 people working there, rescuers, police, municipal services and doctors,” he told reporters at the scene of one of the attacks.

Olena Lapyshniak, 49, was shaken from the attack that nearly leveled her apartment building. She heard a whistling sound and then two explosions that blew out her windows and doors.

“It's horrible, it's scary, in one moment there is no life,” she said. “There's no military infrastructure here, nothing here, nothing. It's horrible when people just die at night.”

People were wounded in the city's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires broke out in two other city districts as a result of falling debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

Canada, which assumed the presidency of the G7 this year, invited Zelenskyy to the summit, where he is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with world leaders.

Zelenskyy was set to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Canada on Tuesday, though the White House announced that Trump would return unexpectedly to Washington on Monday night instead of Tuesday night because of tensions in the Mideast.

Russia has launched a record number of drones and missiles in recent weeks. Moscow escalated attacks after Ukraine's Security Service agency staged an audacious operation targeting war planes in air bases deep inside Russian territory.

Little progress has emerged from direct peace talks held in Istanbul, with the exception of prisoner exchanges, expected to conclude next week, Zelenskyy said.

