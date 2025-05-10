The Latest: India and Pakistan both say they will not escalate hostilities if the other reciprocates

India and Pakistan both said they will not escalate hostilities if the other reciprocates after the two countries fired volleys of missiles across their borders. It was the most serious increase in hostilities so far in a conflict triggered by a gun massacre last month that India blames Pakistan for.

Pakistan’s foreign minister said on Saturday that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped any further attacks. However, Ishaq Dar warned that if India launched any further strikes, “our response will follow.”

Dar told Pakistan’s Geo News that he also conveyed this message to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he contacted him after speaking to New Delhi.

“We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping,” he said.

Indian Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told a news conference in New Delhi that her country was committed to “non-escalation, provided the Pakistan side reciprocates.” However, Pakistani ground forces were observed mobilizing towards forward areas, she said, “indicating an offensive intent to further escalation.”

The United States and other countries have urged Pakistan and India to de-escalate their conflict. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian officials and Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir on Saturday, his spokesperson Tammy Bruce said. Rubio continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks to avoid future conflicts.

There was no way to independently verify all the actions attributed to Pakistan or India.

Here is the latest:

___

Pakistan's prime minister says country has given its response

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday told the country’s political leaders in separate calls that “we have given India a befitting response and avenged the blood of our innocent citizens” following what he said were repeated Indian strikes on civilians.

India has denied hitting civilian targets.

In a statement, his office said Sharif said Pakistan had shown “extreme restraint” in the face of Indian provocations.

He said Pakistan responded after India’s overnight missile attacks at air bases and other places.

___

Pakistan foreign minister speaks to Saudi Arabian counterpart

Pakistan’s foreign ministry quoted Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, as saying he “appreciated Pakistan’s measured and restrained response” to India in a phone call to his counterpart.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said Ishaq Dar apprised Farhan on the current situation in the region following last night’s Indian attacks and Pakistan’s subsequent response. “Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact,” it said.

___

Pakistan's Foreign minister says his country will consider de-escalation if India reciprocates

___

Indian military says it's committed to non-escalation if Pakistan reciprocates

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness,” she added.

Singh said Indian armed forces carried out “precision strikes only at identified military targets in response to Pakistani actions.”

“All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded proportionately,” she said.

___

India says it targeted Pakistani bases after Islamabad fired high speed missiles at Punjab

India has said that it targeted Pakistani military bases after Islamabad fired several high speed missiles at multiple Indian air bases in the country’s Punjab state early Saturday.

Indian Col. Sofiya Qureshi, at a news conference in New Delhi, said Pakistan also targeted health facilities and schools at its three air bases in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

“Befitting reply has been given to Pakistani actions,” she said.

The Pakistani army’s actions were “provocation” and India’s response was “measured,” foreign secretary Vikram Misri said.

___

Indian Border Security Force reports cross-border firing in Jammu

India’s Border Security Force in a statement Saturday said that Pakistani troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing along the International Border in the Jammu region overnight. The BSF said it responded to the firing and destroyed what it called a “terror launch pad” at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, adding that Indian troops caused “widespread damage to the posts and assets” of Pakistan border guards.

It offered a video footage to support its claim. The incident couldn’t be independently verified.

___

US and Turkey reach out to Pakistan

The United States and Turkey contacted Pakistan’s foreign minister, the ministry said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss the escalating situation in South Asia and agreed to maintain close contact, the statement said.

It added that Dar also held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan and briefed him on what he described as a deteriorating regional situation.

___

Indian air force denies destruction of S-400 air defense system in Punjab

A spokesman for the Indian air force, Wing Commander Jaideep Singh, denied the claims made by Pakistan that it had destroyed an S-400 air defense system in Adampur, Punjab, using hypersonic missiles.

“Its fake. A fact-check will be up soon by the Press Information Bureau,” he told AP.

Pakistan earlier said one of it air force JF-17 Thunder aircraft launched hypersonic missiles and had destroyed the site.

There was no way to independently verify the attack.

___

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with Pakistan's army chief

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said he continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered U.S. assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.

___

Indian army says it destroyed multiple Pakistani armed drones

The Indian army said in a statement that it destroyed multiple Pakistani armed drones that were spotted flying over a military cantonment in northern Punjab state’s Amritsar city early Saturday.

“Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs,” the statement said.

___

Red alert SMS sent to residents in northern Punjab’s Amritsar city

In northern Punjab’s Amritsar city, home to the famous Golden Temple, the local administration issued a red alert Saturday with sirens blaring in the area. In an SMS message to residents, the administration requested they stay indoors and stay away from windows. A red alert also issued in the town of Bathinda, in Punjab, which happens to be the location of a key air force station.

___

Pakistan says it targeted S-400 air defense system in India

Pakistan’s military said on Saturday that its retaliatory strikes against India are ongoing.

According to a statement by the military, the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft launched hypersonic missiles that struck a key Indian military facility in Adampur, in Punjab’s Jalandhar district where India has an air force base.

The military claimed that the Indian S-400 air defense system was destroyed in the strike on Adampur. India has not commented on any of the claims and there was no way to independently verify the information.

___

Indian prime minister held meeting with top security officials hours before Pakistan said India launched missiles

Hours before Pakistan’s claim of India launching missiles into its territories to target air bases, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top security officials, including defense minister Rajnath Singh, national security adviser Ajit Doval and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force.

A video released by Modi’s office overnight showed one of the Indian military officials taking notes of the discussion. The video did not include sound.

____

At least one dead and two wounded from shelling in Indian-controlled Kashmir

A civil administrator was killed and two others wounded in Pakistani shelling in a frontier town near the highly militarized Line of Control in Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the official was killed when a Pakistani shell hit his house in southern Rajouri town early Saturday.

Police said the official’s two staff members were critically injured in the incident.

Indian and Pakistani soldiers have heavily exchanged artillery and gunfire along the Line of Control that divides the disputed Kashmir region between two nuclear-armed rivals.

Indian officials said Pakistani troops barraged their posts overnight with artillery, mortars and gunfire at multiple locations in Indian-controlled Kashmir. They said Indian soldiers responded.

Saturday’s killing takes the death toll in Indian-controlled Kashmir to 19 since Wednesday when the two countries’ latest military standoff began. Pakistan has said Indian mortar and artillery fire has killed 17 civilians in Pakistan-administered Kashmir in the same period.

___

Pakistan foreign minister says his country had no other option but to launch retaliatory strikes

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the country launched retaliatory strikes after exercising restraint for several days in the face of repeated Indian aggression.

“There was no other option because India showed no sincerity in response to the diplomatic efforts made by friendly countries,” Dar told Geo News.

He said Pakistan had made it clear repeatedly that it reserves the right to respond under the provisions of the U.N. Charter, adding: “We acted only after India continued firing drones and missiles.”

He blamed India for the escalation, saying India gave no positive response to the efforts that were made by the international community to defuse the situation. Dar said the world wanted peace in the region, but India ignored all pleas from the international community.

___

India will abstain from IMF meeting on Pakistan aid

New Delhi Finance Ministry says it will abstain from a key meeting at the IMF on Friday that was convened for a fresh tranche of bailout package to Islamabad. In a dissent note, New Delhi raised concerns over the efficacy of IMF programs for Pakistan given its “poor track record” and the possibility of “misuse of debt financing funds for state-sponsored cross border terrorism,” a statement from India’s finance ministry said.

___

Pakistan PM convenes National Command Authority

State-run Pakistan Television reported Saturday morning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Command Authority, the body responsible for overseeing the country’s missile program and other strategic assets. The meeting will be attended by the heads of the armed forces, the intelligence chief, and senior Cabinet members. It is expected to review the latest developments following Pakistan’s retaliatory strikes against India.

___

Pakistan shuts down flights countrywide

Pakistan has shut down every airport for all flight operations, according to the country's civil aviation authority.

In a statement, it said the decision to close Pakistan’s airspace for all flights was made because of the developing situation following the attacks made by India.

___

Explosions in India appear to have been near military bases, former Indian police official says

Explosions were heard from areas that have military bases, said Shesh Paul Vaid, a former top police official for Indian-controlled Kashmir and a resident of Jammu. He added that it appeared army sites were being targeted.

There was no immediate comment from India’s defense and foreign ministry and its armed forces.

___

Support erupts in Pakistan's major cities for the country's retaliation against India

Despite the Indian attacks, life in Pakistan’s major cities remained normal on Saturday morning.

As soon as people learned that Pakistan had carried out a retaliatory strike against India, residents of major cities across Pakistan were seen raising slogans in support of the country's armed forces.

“Thank God we have finally responded to Indian aggression,” said Muhammad Ashraf, 28, who had come to Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar for an early morning breakfast.

In the city of Multan, Punjab, Muhammad Rizwan said that the Pakistani armed forces had won the hearts of the entire nation by taking strong action against India. “The entire Pakistani nation is united against Indian aggression,” the young man said.

“My family and I are always ready to shed our blood for Pakistan and its armed forces,” he added.

___

Saudi Arabian official meets with Indian and Pakistani officials in effort to defuse conflict

Saudi Arabia’s junior foreign affairs minister Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir met senior officials in India and Pakistan this week as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to defuse ongoing tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals.

In a statement issued Saturday on the social media platform X, the foreign ministry of Saudi Arabia said that during the visit it essentially called for “de-escalation, ending ongoing military confrontations, and resolving all disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels.”

___

Gunfire heard in northwest Pakistan

Blasts and gunfire were heard in the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar on Saturday morning.

A security official said a local air base had activated its defense system to take down a drone. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

The official did not give further details, including the number of drones or if they were Indian.

— Contributed by Riazat Butt

___

Resident says there were at least two explosions in India-controlled Kashmir

Srinagar resident Mohammed Yasin said he heard at least two explosions.

“Our home shook and windows rattled,” he said.

___

Loud explosions heard at multiple places in Indian-controlled Kashmir, residents say

The explosions on Saturday were heard in the disputed region’s two big cities of Srinagar and Jammu, and the garrison town of Udhampur.

“Explosions that we are hearing today are different from the ones we heard the last two nights during drone attacks,” said Sheesh Paul Vaid, the region’s former top police official and a resident of Jammu. “It looks like a war here.”

___

G7 urges both India and Pakistan to exercise ‘maximum restraint’

The Group of Seven nations, or G7, has urged “maximum restraint” from both India and Pakistan as hostilities flared.

“Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” a statement by Canada on behalf of G7 foreign ministers said Friday.

“We call for immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome,” the statement said.

___

India says drones sighted in 26 locations in border areas

The Indian army said in a statement late Friday that drones were sighted in 26 locations in Indian states bordering Pakistan and in Indian-controlled Kashmir, including region’s Srinagar main city.

It said the drones were tracked and engaged.

“The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary,” the statement said.

___

Analyst says Pakistan exercised ‘maximum restraint’ before retaliating

Syed Mohammad Ali, a defense analyst, says Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes after exercising maximum restraint.

He said Pakistan is using its ballistic missiles to hit those Indian military facilities from where India launched the latest attacks on Pakistan.

“The world knows that Pakistan exercised maximum restraint. We gave diplomacy a chance when friendly countries made efforts to defuse the situation, but India kept on indulging in aggression,” he said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.