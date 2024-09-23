John rapidly strengthens into a hurricane off southern Mexico's Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A tropical storm over the eastern Pacific Ocean intensified into a hurricane and was ripping toward Mexico’s southern coast on Monday afternoon.

Originally forecast as a tropical storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane John had “rapidly strengthened” into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds 85 mph (140 kmh). The storm was located 85 miles (135 kilometers) south of Punta Maldonado. It was moving north at 3 mph (6 kmh).

John was forecast to continue strengthening to a major hurricane before making landfall Tuesday.

The center said it could result in dangerous winds and storm surges, as well as “life-threatening” flash floods in the Pacific coast near Oaxaca, a hub of resort towns.

Things were tense in Oaxaca’s coastal cities on Monday shortly after the announcement as residents and businesses were bracing themselves.

Hotels in the tourist city of Puerto Escondido were awaiting instructions from Mexican Civil Protection to begin the eventual evacuation of tourists to transfer them to safer areas.

An employee of one of the hotels in the town, who only gave her name as Monica, indicated that “we are on alert” awaiting instructions from local authorities.

Through Thursday, John is expected to produce 15 to 30 centimeters (6 to 12 inches) of rain across coastal areas of Chiapas state with more in isolated areas. In areas along and near the Oaxaca coast to southeast Guerrero, between 25 and 50 centimeters (10 and 20 inches) of rain with isolated higher totals can be expected through Thursday.

