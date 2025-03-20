Israeli strikes on Gaza hit houses and kill dozens

DEIR-AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Israeli strikes overnight killed dozens of Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, medics in the territory said Thursday.

The strikes hit houses in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza and the northern town of Beit Lahiya, they said.

Israel resumed heavy strikes across Gaza on Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire that had halted the war and facilitated the release of more than two dozen hostages. Israel blamed the renewed fighting on Hamas because the militant group rejected an Israeli-backed proposal that departed from their agreement.

More than 400 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday alone, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. There have been no reports of Hamas firing rockets or carrying out other attacks.

