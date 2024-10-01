Hezbollah denies Israeli troops have entered Lebanon and says it is ready to fight them if they do

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Hezbollah has denied that Israeli troops have entered Lebanon but says its fighters are ready for a “direct confrontation” if they cross the border.

In its first statement since Israel announced the start of ground operations, Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afifi said reports that Israeli forces had entered Lebanon were “false claims.”

He said Hezbollah fighters are ready “to have direct confrontation with enemy forces that dare to or try to enter Lebanon to inflict casualties among them.”

He also said Hezbollah's firing of medium-range missiles toward central Israel earlier on Tuesday “is only the beginning.”

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

The Israeli military on Tuesday warned nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities to evacuate, hours after launching what it said was a limited ground incursion against the Hezbollah militant group.

The warning, posted by the Israeli military's Arabic spokesman on the social media platform X, specified around two dozen communities in southern Lebanon and asked people to evacuate north of the Awali River, some 60 kilometers (36 miles) from the border.

That is farther than the Litani River, which marks the northern edge of a U.N.-declared zone that was intended to serve as a buffer between Israel and Hezbollah after they fought to a monthlong stalemate in the 2006 war.

The army had earlier warned people not to travel south of the Litani, some 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of the border. The border region, which has largely emptied out over the past year as the two sides have traded fire.

An Israeli military official said the troops were within walking distance of the border, focused on villages hundreds of meters (yards) from Israel. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with military regulations, said there had been no clashes yet with Hezbollah fighters on the ground.

Israeli artillery units pounded targets in southern Lebanon through the night and the sounds of airstrikes were heard throughout Beirut.

The official said Hezbollah had launched rockets at central Israel, setting off air raid sirens and wounding a man in his 50s. Hezbollah said it fired salvos of a new kind of medium-range missile, called the Fadi 4, at the headquarters of two Israeli intelligence agencies near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military official said Hezbollah had also launched projectiles at Israeli communities near the border, targeting soldiers without wounding anyone.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s top spokesperson, said troops were conducting “localized ground raids” on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon to ensure that Israeli citizens could return to their homes in the north.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel shortly after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel ignited the war in Gaza. Israel has launched retaliatory airstrikes and the conflict has steadily escalated. In recent weeks Israel has unleashed a punishing wave of airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several of his top commanders, as well as many civilians.

Hagari said a U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the last Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006 had not been enforced and that southern Lebanon was "swarming with Hezbollah terrorists and weapons."

That resolution had called for Hezbollah to withdraw from the area between the border and the Litani River and for the Lebanese army and U.N. peacekeepers to patrol the region. Israel says those and other provisions were never enforced. Lebanon has long accused Israel of violating other terms of the resolution.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Lebanese army nor the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, that Israeli forces had crossed the border.

UNIFIL said the military had notified it the day before of its “intention to undertake limited ground incursions into Lebanon” and described it as a “dangerous development.” It noted that any such incursion would also violate the U.N. resolution and urged both sides to de-escalate.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Monday that his country is willing to deploy the army in support of the resolution if there is a cease-fire. Lebanon’s armed forces would not be able to impose an agreement on the far more powerful Hezbollah.

The military statements indicated that Israel might focus its ground operation on the narrow strip along the border, rather than launching a larger invasion aimed at destroying Hezbollah, as it has done in Gaza against the Palestinian Hamas.

The military official said marching to Beirut, as Israeli forces did during their 1982 invasion of Lebanon, is “not on the table.”

Hezbollah and Hamas are close allies backed by Iran, and each escalation over the past year has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East that could draw in Iran and the United States, which has rushed military assets to the region in support of Israel.

The incursion follows weeks of heavy blows by Israel against Hezbollah — including an airstrike that killed its longtime leader Nasrallah — and seeks to step up the pressure on the group. The last time Israel and Hezbollah engaged in ground combat was a monthlong war in 2006.

There was no word on how long the operation would last, but the army said soldiers had been training and preparing for the mission in recent months.

A ground operation marks a new and potentially risky phase of fighting. It also threatens to unleash further devastation on Lebanon. Over 1,000 people have been killed in Lebanon in Israeli strikes over the past two weeks, nearly a quarter of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homes.

Hezbollah is a well-trained militia, believed to have tens of thousands of fighters and an arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles. The last round of fighting in 2006 ended in a stalemate, and both sides have spent the past two decades preparing for their next showdown.

Recent airstrikes wiping out most of Hezbollah's top leadership and the explosions of hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies belonging to Hezbollah indicate that Israel has infiltrated deep inside the group's upper echelons.

Hezbollah vowed Monday to keep fighting even after its recent losses. The group’s acting leader, Naim Kassem, said in a televised statement Monday that Hezbollah would be ready for a ground operation. He said commanders killed in recent weeks have already been replaced.

European countries have begun pulling their diplomats and citizens out of Lebanon. A British government-chartered flight is due to leave Beirut on Wednesday to evacuate U.K. nationals. The U.K. has also sent 700 troops to a base in th nearby island nation of Cyprus to prepare for a potential evacuation of the estimated 5,000 British citizens in Lebanon.

Mroue reported from Beirut

