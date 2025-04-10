Israel releases Palestinian who took part in attack aged 13 and developed mental illness in prison

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel on Thursday released a Palestinian who took part in an attack when he was 13 and developed schizophrenia in prison as requests for early release were denied.

Israel says Ahmad Manasra is a terrorist who tried to kill Jews his own age. Palestinians accuse Israel of subjecting a child to harsh incarceration that led to serious and potentially permanent mental illness.

Manasra's lawyer, Khaled Zabarqa, said he was released Thursday after completing his nine-and-a-half-year sentence.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.