Influencer Andrew Tate accused of pointing gun at woman's face ahead of London civil case

LONDON — (AP) — One of four women suing influencer and self-styled misogynist Andrew Tate for sexual assault said he whipped her with a belt and once stuck a gun in her face, according to court documents that have been filed in London.

The allegations were filed last year but emerged Thursday, a few days before the first hearing in the civil case next week in the High Court. Tate, 38, will not be present as he and his younger brother Tristan Tate face charges in Romania over human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The woman alleging Tate stuck a gun in her face said the former professional kickboxer told her “you’re going to do as I say or there’ll be hell to pay” when doing so. It was unclear whether the gun was real or a replica. She also said Tate whipped her with a belt if she did not get out of bed and do work for his webcam business.

Two of the women involved in the civil lawsuit worked for his webcam business, and two were former girlfriends. Their identities have not been revealed in line with legal practice in England. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2013 and 2015.

A spokesperson for Tate, who has amassed millions of followers online, many of them young men and boys drawn in by the luxurious lifestyle he projects, said the allegations outlined in the documents are “unproven and untested” and “categorically” denied.

“Specifically, he denies ever threatening anyone with a firearm, engaging in non-consensual acts or subjecting any individual to physical or psychological harm," according to a response submitted by his lawyers.

The U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service decided not to prosecute Tate over sexual assault allegations in 2019. Three of the accusers in the current suit were the subject of the investigation by police that prosecutors chose not to pursue.

The Tates, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny all of the allegations against them.

The pair face extradition to the U.K. following the conclusion of proceedings in Romania, after England's Bedfordshire Police secured a European arrest warrant for further separate allegations of rape and human trafficking involving different women between 2012 and 2015.

Last month, Andrew Tate's former girlfriend, Brianna Stern filed a lawsuit against him in Los Angeles accusing him of sexual assault and battery. Tate denies the allegations.

The Associated Press typically does not identify people who say they are the victims of sexual abuse unless they come forward publicly with their story, as Stern has done.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.