Huge raid on Rio gang leaves at least 10 people dead and 80 under arrest

RIO DE JANEIRO — About 2,500 Brazilian police and soldiers launched a massive raid on a drug-trafficking gang in Rio de Janeiro and arrested 80 suspects Tuesday while sparking shootouts that left at least 10 people dead.

Authorities said the operation included officers in helicopters and armored vehicles and targeted the notorious Red Command in the sprawling low-income favelas of Complexo de Alemao and Penha.

Police did not confirm any deaths, but reports in local media including the online news website G1 said scores of people were believed killed. An Associated Press journalist saw at least 10 bodies arrive at the Getulio Vargas hospital in Penha, two of them police officers. An unknown number of people were wounded.

Footage on social media showed fire and smoke rising from the two favelas as gunfire rang out. The city's Education Department said 46 schools across the two neighborhoods were closed, and the nearby Federal University of Rio de Janeiro canceled night classes and told people on campus to seek shelter.

Suspected gang members blocked roads in northern and southeastern Rio in response to the raid, local media reported. At least 50 buses were commandeered to be used in the blockades, the city's bus organization Rio Onibus said.

Authorities arrested at least 80 suspects, Rio’s civil police said in a statement. The coordination action Tuesday followed a year of investigation into the criminal group, police said.

Claudio Castro, the conservative governor of Rio state, called the one-day raid the largest such operation in the city's history, and said the federal government should be providing more support to combat crime — a swipe at the administration of leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Gleisi Hoffmann, the Lula administration's liaison with the parliament, agreed that coordinated action was needed but pointed to a recent crackdown on money laundering as an example of the federal government's action on organized crime.

Rio state's government said at least 72 rifles and a large quantity of drugs were seized.

Emerging from Rio’s prisons, the Red Command criminal gang has expanded its control in favelas in recent years.

Rio has been the scene of lethal police raids for decades. In March 2005, some 29 people were killed in Rio’s Baixada Fluminense region, while in May 2021, 28 were killed in the Jacarezinho favela.

While the Tuesday's police operation was similar to previous ones, its scale was unprecedented, said Luis Flavio Sapori, a sociologist and public safety expert at Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais. He suggested the eventual confirmed death toll could dwarf that of previous raids.

He argued that these kinds of operations are inefficient because they do not tend to catch the masterminds, but rather target underlings who can later be replaced.

“It’s not enough to go in, exchange gunfire, and leave. There’s a lack of strategy in Rio de Janeiro’s public security policy," Sapori said. “Some lower-ranking members of these factions are killed, but those individuals are quickly replaced by others.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.