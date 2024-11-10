Haiti replaces prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition process

PORT-AU-PRINCE — (AP) — A transitionary council created to reestablish democratic order in Haiti signed a degree Sunday firing the country’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille and replacing him with Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, a businessman who was previously considered for the job.

The decree, set to publish on Monday, was provided to the Associated Press by a government source. It marks even more turmoil in an already rocky democratic transition process for Haiti, which hasn't held democratic elections in years in large part due to the soaring levels of gang violence plaguing the Caribbean nation.

The transitional council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti's next prime minister and Cabinet with the help that it would help quell turmoil Haiti. But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting, and in October a number of of members on the council faced corruption accusations.

