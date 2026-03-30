Gunmen kill more than 70 in South Sudan after a dispute at a gold mine

JUBA, South Sudan — Gunmen killed more than 70 people in South Sudan over a gold mining row on the outskirts of the capital over the weekend, police said Monday.

A video of dozens of bodies lying on the ground was shared online, and a local journalist said many other victims are believed to have fled to the bushes.

The gold mining site at Jebel Iraq in Central Equatoria State has in the past been the site of violent clashes involving illegal miners. Gold mining in South Sudan is largely unregulated, with state governments operating their own sectors independently of national authorities.

Police spokesperson Kwacijwok Dominic Amondoc said he would share more information about the attack once he gets more details. “All I know is that unknown gunmen attacked Jebel Iraq at a gold mine. There are more than 70 dead and many more injured,” he said.

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army – In Opposition, or SPLM/A-IO, condemned the attack on Monday and blamed government forces, known as the SSPDF.

“Jebel Iraq lies within a zone that is entirely under the exclusive control of the SSPDF. Consequently, full responsibility for the massacre rests with the SSPDF forces that control the area,” a statement from the opposition said.

The army spokesperson told The Associated Press he couldn’t comment on the incident.

A local civil rights group, the Nile Institute for the Study of Human Rights and Transitional Justice, condemned the attack and called for “effective governance and oversight in resource-rich areas.”

“This horrific act represents a grave violation of the fundamental right to life and highlights the continued vulnerability of civilians in areas affected by a weak security presence and unregulated resource exploitation,” the group wrote in a statement.

Human rights activist Edmund Yakani urged the authorities to address the emerging trend of communities competing for natural resources.

“My appeal is to the government to intervene and stop this culture of illegal gold mining across the country,” he said.

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