Greenland hosts annual talks with US at end of a year when Trump revived talk of takeover

NUUK, Greenland — Greenland is hosting annual meetings with U.S. officials to discuss bilateral ties at the end of a year in which U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up talk of a U.S. takeover of the mineral-rich island that is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

The meeetings starting Monday will include a bilateral “joint committee” meeting between Greenland and U.S. officials that will discuss cooperation “in a number of important areas,” according to a statement from Greenland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Science.

A separate “permanent committee” meeting will involve the Danish government. Similar meetings were held last year in the United States.

Vivian Motzfeldt, who heads the ministry, said Greenland was “pleased" to host the two days of meetings.

“Through these successful meetings, we ensure that the interests of the Greenlanders and the Americans are respected for the benefit of all parties,” she said, adding the aim was to “develop cooperation in areas of common interest.”

Trump stirred concerns earlier this year in Greenland, Denmark and the European Union, which counts Denmark among its 27 member countries, by reviving talk of a U.S. takeover of Greenland after returning to office for his second term.

The issue had drifted off headlines but then Danish officials summoned the U.S. ambassador in Copenhagen in August following a report that at least three people with connections to Trump carried out covert influence operations in Greenland.

Earlier this year, U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited a remote U.S. military base on the island and accused Denmark of underinvesting there.

Trump has said Greenland is crucial for U.S. security and hasn't ruled out taking the island by military force, even though Denmark is a NATO ally of the U.S.

