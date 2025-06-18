Evacuees from Israel and stranded Israelis find shelter and kosher meals in Cyprus

LARNACA, Cyprus — (AP) — Carrie Best-Lary was among hundreds of Jews who had traveled to Israel on a trip that was supposed to be about culture and Jewish roots, only to find herself fleeing on a cruise ship to Cyprus. She is in one of two groups that have converged on the Mediterranean island — one leaving Israel and the other trying to get back in.

At a scary time, the two groups that never expected their paths to cross are coming together, seeking shelter and sharing kosher meals.

Cyprus has become a transit point for those being evacuated from Israel or Israelis wishing to return home after being stranded abroad, with thousands now in Cyprus trying to reach Israel.

No one expected Iranian missiles

Best-Lary, from Weston, Florida, arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday from the Israeli port of Ashdod, escaping barrages of Iranian missiles raining down on Israeli cities in retaliation for Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear program and top military leaders.

Like Best-Lary, the Jewish emigrees — many from the United States — were on the subsidized, 10-day journey through Israel, sponsored by the Birthright Israel Foundation, to reconnect with their Jewish identity by soaking up Israel’s history and culture.

What was supposed to be a journey of cultural immersion instead put them in the front row of a deadly conflict. Now all she wants is to get home in time to celebrate her 50th birthday with her family.

“We saw explosions ... we saw missiles," she told The Associated Press. “We heard sirens. ... we went to (the) shelter the minute we got that notification. It’s a very scary time.”

Closed air spaces and flight delays

With their flights uncertain amid so many delays and air space closures over the conflict region, Best-Lary and other Birthright travelers crowded Larnaca’s Jewish Community Center for a kosher meal, a bathroom break and to recharge mobile phones as they waited for news.

Slicing mushrooms at the center was Yossi Levitan, 44, from the town of Ramla, 30 kilometers (19 miles) south of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

He is one of thousands stranded in Cyprus, where he visited his brother, and is now hoping to travel the other way — home to Israel, about 470 kilometers (292 miles) across the Mediterranean Sea.

There are about 6,500 people at the moment in Cyprus trying to reach Israel, a number that soared from the 2,400 passengers who were aboard Israel-bound flights that got stranded in Cyprus after their aircraft were abruptly diverted here since last Friday, to avoid the deadly Israel-Iran exchanges.

If no flight takes off, maybe a chartered boat could take them home, he hopes. Levitan is eager to see his eight children and first grandchild — his 18-year-old daughter recently gave birth.

“We’re waiting,” he said. "In the meantime, we here are helping however we can all the people who are stuck.”

A rabbi mobilizes his flock

When at least 10 Israel-bound passenger planes were diverted to Cyprus’ main airport in Larnaca on Friday, Rabbi Arie Zeev Raskin, the Jewish faith's leader in Cyprus, sprung into action.

He got the island’s 14 rabbis to find accommodation for everyone — a challenge at the height of the tourist season. The kosher meals were handled by the community center, or Chabad, he said.

As days went by, with the conflict now in its sixth day, the needs multiplied.

“New flights have started to arrive from Hungary, from Rome, from Georgia, from New York, all people who are on the way ended up here,” Raskin said. Locals have provided shelter while doctors have treated travelers in need, he added.

The hope is that with Cyprus being the closest European neighbor of Israel, once the flights resume, they would quickly get home.

Israel has tried to help the stranded and those with priority needs first. Raskin said an El Al plane left Wednesday from Larnaka with two mothers with special needs children onboard. A short flight later it landed at Ben Gurion airport.

"Anyone ... in urgent need would get a priority to go on the flight,” he said.

Raskin pulled strings and secured a seat on the same flight for a groom whose wedding was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Israel. He later got a message that the young man was able to get to his own wedding in time.

Arranging boats or yachts for the 20-hour trip to Israel is tougher, and Raskin said many sea voyages have been canceled at the last minute.

Cyprus has become "a door to Israel" but Raskin advises Israelis stranded elsewhere not to come hoping to get “closer” to Israel.

“We don’t have enough rooms, we don’t enough beds,” he says. “When things get better, you will be welcome."

