Ethiopia inaugurates Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam as neighbors eye power imports

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — (AP) — Ethiopia on Tuesday inaugurated Africa's largest dam to boost the economy, end frequent blackouts and support the growth of electric vehicle development in a country that has banned the importation of gasoline-powered vehicles.

As reservoir waters flowed into the turbines of the Grand Renaissance Dam, Ethiopians dressed in colorful regalia viewed the ceremony on large screens across the capital, Addis Ababa, and celebrated the achievement with dancing to traditional music.

"We will have enough power to charge our electric vehicles from the new dam," said Belay Tigabu, a bus driver in Addis Ababa's main bus terminal.

The almost $5 billion mega-dam, located on the Blue Nile tributary of the Nile River near Ethiopia's border with Sudan, will produce more than 5,000 megawatts and is expected to double national electricity generation capacity, according to officials.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, speaking during the launch, said the dam was a “big achievement” that would show the world what Africans are capable of accomplishing. Dozens of visiting African heads of state and government joined Abiy for the inauguration, with many expressing interest in importing power from Ethiopia.

“I am proud to announce we will soon be signing an agreement with the government of Ethiopia to receive electricity from the dam that will benefit our hospitals and schools,” said South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir.

Kenyan President William Ruto said his nation is looking to sign a power purchasing agreement with Ethiopia based on the resources of the dam project, which he said was a “pan-African statement.”

Already an importer of Ethiopia electricity, Ruto said Kenya is seeking to alleviate the electricity deficit his country is experiencing. He said the dam “exemplifies the scale and ambition of African-led infrastructure and aligns with the Africa Union’s vision of continental energy connectivity.”

But Ethiopia’s new dam has faced controversy, with neighboring Egypt expressing concerns over reduced water flows downstream.

Egypt has long opposed the dam because of concerns it would deplete its share of Nile waters. The Arab world's most populous country relies almost entirely on the Nile to supply water for agriculture and its more than 100 million people.

Tamim Khallaf, a spokesperson for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told The Associated Press that the dam posed an “existential threat.”

“There was no prior notification, proper consultations, or consensus with downstream countries, thereby constituting a grave violation of international law,” he said.

Abiy assured his neighbors on Tuesday that Ethiopia does not plan to hurt them, and that they will have shared prosperity.

“I assure you that Ethiopia will never take away your rightful share," he said. "Today, I make this promise before my people. The hunger of our brothers in Egypt, in Sudan, or anywhere else is also our hunger. We must share and grow together, for we have no intention of harming anyone.”

There is a strong sense of pride in what Ethiopia has managed to accomplish with the completion of the dam.

A 20-year-old university student, Yabsira Misganw, who was advertising a new online shopping mobile app, said the new dam “will provide stable electricity and improve online services.”

Associated Press journalist Fatma Khaled in Cairo contributed to this report.

