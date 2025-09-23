Effort to strip Costa Rica President Chaves of immunity falls short in congressional vote

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — (AP) — Costa Rica's Congress fell short Monday of the supermajority required to strip President Rodrigo Chaves of immunity in order to prosecute him on corruption charges.

Chaves' opposition needed a 38-vote supermajority, but only managed 34 votes in favor of lifting the president's immunity. Twenty-one lawmakers voted against the effort and two more were absent. It was the first time such a vote had occurred about a sitting president in Costa Rica's history.

Prosecutors allege that Chaves pressured a video producer who had been awarded a contract by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration to give a portion of that money to a former campaign adviser.

Chaves has denied any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a politically motivated prosecution.

The country's Supreme Court and a panel of three lawmakers had already allowed the case to proceed to Monday's vote by the unicameral Legislative Assembly.

That outcome was never assured. Some opposition lawmakers had already said prior to the vote that they would not support lifting the president’s immunity. Combined with members of Chaves’ Social Democratic Progress Party, those supporting his prosecution may fall short of the necessary votes.

Chaves' presidency ends next May. His Social Democratic Progress Party's presidential candidate for the next election, Laura Fernández, has already said she will ask him to be part of her Cabinet, giving him another four years of immunity from prosecution.

