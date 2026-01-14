A construction crane falls on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand, killing at least 4 people

BANGKOK — A construction crane fell on a passenger train in northeastern Thailand on Wednesday, killing at least four people, officials said.

The crane, which was being used to construct an elevated highspeed railway, fell onto the moving train, which was traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province, causing the train to derail and catch fire, according to Nakhon Ratchasima's Public Relations Department.

It said in a Facebook post that four bodies were recovered and at least 30 other people were injured. It was unclear how many passengers were on the train.

The department said the fire was under control and that rescuers were searching for people trapped inside the train.

