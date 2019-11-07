Colombia president lauds ex-minister after bombing dispute

President Iván Duque praised Guillermo Botero at a ceremony Thursday, hailing his record and sidestepping any mention of the controversy that led to the minister's resignation a day before.
Botero resigned Wednesday after a lawmaker accused Botero of failing to disclose that eight minors between the ages of 12 and 17 had been killed in a military operation against rebels.
Colombia's chief prosecutor later confirmed the deaths.
The minister's resignation follows several other incidents in which the military's conduct has been questioned.
It also comes at a time when Duque's administration is floundering amidst dismal public support.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}