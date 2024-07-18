Closing arguments in espionage trial of Wall Street Journal reporter will be Friday, court says

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — (AP) — Closing arguments in the espionage trial of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich will be held Friday, a court said, as the proceedings in Russia's highly politicized legal system picked up speed in a case that has seen the reporter behind bars for over a year.

Gershkovich attended a trial session for a second day behind closed doors on Thursday, the court said. He faces charges that he, his employer and the U.S. government vehemently deny.

Unlike previous sessions in which reporters were allowed to see Gershkovich briefly before the proceedings began, there was no access to the courtroom and he was not seen, with no explanation given. Espionage and treason cases are typically shrouded in secrecy.

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested on March 29, 2023, while he was on a reporting trip. Authorities claimed, without offering any evidence, that he was gathering secret information for the U.S. The American-born son of immigrants from the USSR, Gershkovich is the first Western journalist arrested on espionage charges in post-Soviet Russia.

The U.S. State Department has declared him “wrongfully detained,” thereby committing the government to assertively seek his release.

Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty, which is almost a certainty. Russian courts convict more than 99% of defendants, and prosecutors can appeal sentences that they regard as too lenient. They even can appeal acquittals.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday at the United Nations that Moscow and Washington’s intelligence services are discussing an exchange involving Gershkovich, according to Russian state news agency Tass. Russia has previously signaled the possibility of a swap, but it says a verdict would have to come first.

On Tuesday, the top U.S. envoy at the U.N. told Lavrov that Russian President Vladimir Putin should release Gershkovich and other Americans detained in the country, accusing Moscow of treating “human beings as bargaining chips.”

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield singled out Gershkovich and ex-Marine Paul Whelan, 53, a corporate security director from Michigan, who was detained in Moscow in 2018, convicted of espionage in 2020 and serving a 16-year sentence. Both he and the U.S. the charge is baseless.

“We will not rest until Paul and Evan come home, and Russia has ceased this barbaric practice of holding human pawns once and for all,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “And that’s a promise.”

Gershkovich's trial began June 26 in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg after he spent about 15 months in in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo Prison.

At the trial's first day, the court said it was adjourning until mid-August. But Gershkovich's lawyers asked for the second hearing to be held earlier, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti and independent news site Mediazona reported Tuesday, citing court officials.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s office said last month that the journalist is accused of “gathering secret information” on orders from the CIA about Uralvagonzavod, a plant about 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of Yekaterinburg that produces and repairs tanks and other military equipment.

Gershkovich’s employer and U.S. officials have dismissed those charges as fabricated and denounced the trial as illegitimate and a sham.

“Evan has never been employed by the United States government. Evan is not a spy. Journalism is not a crime. And Evan should never have been detained in the first place,” White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said last month.

Earlier this month, U.N. human rights experts said Russia violated international law by jailing Gershkovich and should release him "immediately."

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, made up of independent experts convened by the U.N.’s top human rights body, said there was a “striking lack of any factual or legal substantiation” for spying charges leveled against Gershkovich. It said his U.S. nationality has been a factor in his detention, and as a result the case against him was discriminatory.

In addition, Russia's interpretation of what constitutes high crimes like espionage and treason is broad, with authorities often going after people who share publicly available information with foreigners and accusing them of divulging state secrets.

Arrests of Americans are increasingly common in Russia, with nine U.S. citizens known to be detained there currently as tensions between the two countries have escalated over fighting in Ukraine.

Burrows reported from London.

