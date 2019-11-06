Chile: president promotes minimum wage hike to quell unrest

The bill seeks to guarantee a minimum wage of about $470 a month.
President Sebastian Piñera signed the measure Wednesday as demonstrations continued with hundreds of honking cars and trucks traveling by caravan near the capital to demand a reduction in tolls.
The unrest began last month over a hike to subway fares. But it has grown into a massive movement demanding a broad range of changes, including improved social services and greater equality.
Chile's center-right government has responded with a host of proposed changes that must be approved by Congress.
