  • Bolivia clashes: third person killed in disputed election

    LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) - Authorities in Bolivia say a third person has been killed in street clashes that have intensified since the country's disputed election nearly three weeks ago.

    Limbert Guzman, a 20-year-old student, died late Wednesday in a clinic in the city of Cochabamba following clashes between supporters and foes of President Evo Morales.

    Morales expressed his condolences on Twitter.

    Bolivia's first indigenous president said Guzman had been a victim of violence promoted by political groups that encourage racial hate.

    Opponents challenge an official count that showed Morales winning by a margin big enough to avoid the need for a runoff against a united opposition.

    Morales accuses the opposition of trying to stage a coup.

