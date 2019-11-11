Hong Kong leader pledges stiffer measures after violent day
Bolivia in power void as Morales, would-be successors resign
Gambia takes Myanmar to top UN court over Rohingya campaign
Spain faces more uncertainty after inconclusive election
Malaysian ex-PM Najib ordered to enter defense in 1MDB case
Australian state declares emergency due to wildfires
UK parties woo veterans on Armistice Day in election push
Turkey starts returning IS fighters, deports US national
Iran underground lab boosts low-enriched uranium production
Macron marks Remembrance Day, 101 years since end of WWI
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}