Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza home
Evo Morales flees crisis-torn Bolivia after deadly clashes
AP Explains: Did a coup force Bolivia's Evo Morales out?
Police, protesters face off in renewed clashes in Hong Kong
Express trains collide in Bangladesh, killing at least 15
Bespoke silk robes await Pope Francis on Thailand visit
Winds fan ferocious fires in Australia's most populous state
Performers wounded in knife attack on stage in Saudi Arabia
UN reports increasing violations of Iran nuclear deal
Brexit Party shifts tactics, won't challenge Tories in vote
