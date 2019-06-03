The Latest: Trump, first lady to meet Queen Elizabeth II
World markets wobble as US, China trade jibes over trade
Prosperity, repression mark China 30 years after Tiananmen
Lawyers pinpoint EU migrant policy as crime against humanity
Sudan troops clear protest camp in assault, killing 13
Top North Korean official reappears days after purge report
Indian pilots spot 5 bodies in search for missing climbers
UK's anxiety takes center stage at Hay ideas festival
UN: Balkans faces alarming levels of air pollution
Missing Lewis Chessmen piece found, will be auctioned July 2
