  • AP Top International News at 7:32 a.m. EDT

    Updated:

    The Latest: Trump, first lady to meet Queen Elizabeth II

    World markets wobble as US, China trade jibes over trade

    Prosperity, repression mark China 30 years after Tiananmen

    Lawyers pinpoint EU migrant policy as crime against humanity

    Sudan troops clear protest camp in assault, killing 13

    Top North Korean official reappears days after purge report

    Indian pilots spot 5 bodies in search for missing climbers

    UK's anxiety takes center stage at Hay ideas festival

    UN: Balkans faces alarming levels of air pollution

    Missing Lewis Chessmen piece found, will be auctioned July 2

    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories