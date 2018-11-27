  • AP Top International News at 2:17 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    After dispute with Russia, Ukraine to impose martial law

    Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash

    Q&A on scientist's bombshell claim of gene-edited babies

    South Korea apologizes over vagrants' detention, forced work

    US charges Honduran president's brother with drug conspiracy

    UK's May fights to sell Brexit deal to a skeptical country

    UAE pardons, releases British academic convicted of spying

    Gene-edited baby claim by Chinese scientist sparks outrage

    India studying island to see if man's body can be recovered

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories