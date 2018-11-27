After dispute with Russia, Ukraine to impose martial law
Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash
Q&A on scientist's bombshell claim of gene-edited babies
South Korea apologizes over vagrants' detention, forced work
US charges Honduran president's brother with drug conspiracy
UK's May fights to sell Brexit deal to a skeptical country
UAE pardons, releases British academic convicted of spying
Gene-edited baby claim by Chinese scientist sparks outrage
India studying island to see if man's body can be recovered
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}