6 die in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A landslide caused by heavy rains has killed six people near Mexico City, authorities said.

The landslide on Monday night in Naucalpan, a community northwest of Mexico City, also affected a house and school, the State of Mexico government said in a statement. The victims were four men and two women. Another three people were injured and transported to a state hospital.

State Gov. Delfina Gómez ordered the deployment of rescue teams and security task forces to support affected families.

The deaths in Naucalpan occurred a few days after another landslide killed nine people on Saturday in Jilotzingo, west of Mexico City in the State of Mexico. A 3-month-old baby was among the victims. Two children, ages 10 and 12, and a 34-year-old woman were rescued. Several homes were affected and authorities had to evacuate more than 100 people for fear of further landslides.

The landslides and heavy rains have been pounding the State of Mexico since the start of the rainy season in late July.

In cities like Chalco that have also experienced heavy torrential rains, the combination of unchecked growth and failing infrastructure have caused sewage-infused waters to invade streets, homes and businesses.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.