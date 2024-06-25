4 men arrested for allegedly trespassing on grounds of British prime minister's country estate

LONDON — (AP) — Four men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of trespassing after entering the grounds of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's country estate in northern England, police said.

North Yorkshire police said the group was detained just after noon and arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass.

A group called Youth Demand posted video showing a man in boots step into Sunak's pond, where he pretended to defecate.

The group said in a statement chock-full of a crude four-letter word for human waste that it was a “parting gift” to the prime minister. It said the stool used in the stunt was made of latex so it could be retrieved and prevent environmental damage.

Sunak was in London at the time for the state visit by the Japanese emperor and empress.

The incident comes just over a week before the U.K.’s general election that will determine if Sunak remains in power. Polls and pundits have predicted the Labour Party to take control after 14 years of Conservative rule.

The police officer who confronted the group asked the man identified by the group as “Oliver” what his intentions were, according to video of the incident.

“I think our intentions are carried out," he replied.

Youth Demand said it is calling for for a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the next U.K. government to revoke oil and gas licenses granted since 2021.

The group said the four detained included a press photographer.

Sunak had condemned the group earlier this year when it hung a banner on the home of Labour leader Keir Starmer, saying “Stop the killing,” in reference to Israel's war with Hamas militants.

In August, four Greenpeace protesters were charged with criminal damage after climbing on Sunak's home while he was away and draping it in black fabric to protest his plan to expand oil and gas drilling in the North Sea.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.