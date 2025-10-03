2 million rally in Italy for Gaza as general strike halts key services

ROME — More than 2 million people across Italy rallied in over 100 cities Friday for a one-day general strike to support the residents of Gaza and a humanitarian aid mission, Italy's largest union said.

Italian unions proclaimed the strike after the Global Sumud Flotilla that was trying to break Israel's naval blockade to deliver aid to Gaza was intercepted by Israeli naval forces Wednesday night. Protests and demonstrations have sprung up all over Europe and globally since then, but they have been particularly strong in Italy.

Italy's conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had sharply criticized the strike. She anticipated it would cause widespread disruption across the country and said it was politically motivated and targeted her right-wing government.

According to the CGIL union, 300,000 people marched through the streets of Rome alone, while the national average participation in the general strike stood at around 60%, halting all the main services in key sectors including transportation and schools.

In Florence, protesters approached the gates of the Italian national soccer team's training center to demand its upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel not be played because of the war in Gaza.

Italy is scheduled to host Israel in Udine on Oct. 14. But UEFA is considering suspending Israel over the war. The players were not at the Coverciano training center in Florence, but the squad will convene there on Monday.

Protesters appeared to behave peacefully on the opposite side of the street from the soccer complex, holding aloft a banner that read in Italian, “Let’s stop Zionism with the resistance.”

On Friday morning, around 100,000 people participated in a rally in the northern city of Milan. Clashes there briefly erupted after a group of protesters blocking the city’s highway started throwing bottles at police, who responded with smoke bombs.

Isolated scuffles also happened in Turin, Bologna and Naples but the majority of the protests were peaceful.

“I still believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people. On the other hand, I understand that it will cause a lot of problems for the Italian people," Meloni told reporters Thursday, condemning the strike. “Revolutions and long weekends don’t go well together.”

The Italian leader has been facing mounting pressure to change Italy’s stance as a longtime supporter of Israel in the Gaza conflict, as growing calls have emerged to stop the massive humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

___

Associated Press journalists Paolo Santalucia and Silvia Stellacci contributed to this report.

