She sang her national anthem during karaoke. Now she's under arrest

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica — Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested a 64-year-old woman who went viral on social media after singing the national anthem to the high-tempo local rhythm called dembow during a karaoke session at a restaurant.

A police report issued Tuesday accuses Amarilis Brito Rodríguez of disrespecting the anthem by performing it in an urban-style genre at a restaurant called “Mofongo & Variedades Eddy.”

In a video posted online, Brito is seen clutching the microphone with one hand as she raises the other to punctuate each word, swaying slightly to the music as some customers join in the singing earlier this month.

Police said they located her days later at her home in the municipality of San Víctor and arrested her on Monday.

“Sorry, sorry,” she told reporters with a smile as she was led, handcuffed, into a government building.

Brito said she had written the version she sang 22 years ago, and that there was no law back then prohibiting that kind of interpretation.

But police said she violated Article 37 of Law 210-19 regarding national symbols in the Dominican Republic, “which defines acts of outrage against our National Anthem.”

The law states that it is illegal to change the anthem's lyrics and musical tempo; to turn it into a danceable music piece or dance while it's being performed; and to sing or play it at a posthumous ceremony of an individual who lacks certain attributes.

If found guilty of the charge, she could face several months in prison and a fine.

Brito said she was not aware that she had made a mistake.

“I used the anthem’s verses to express my free spirit,” she told reporters. “I comply with what the law says, but I don’t regret it because I don’t feel I did any harm.”

When asked whether she would apologize to the country, Brito smiled.

“Forgive me, my country, forgive me in every way I need to ask,” she said.

“Now,” she added, as she raised her shackled hands, “it’s much easier to ask for forgiveness than it was to ask for permission.”

Many on social media have criticized her, saying the anthem should be respected. Others criticized police, saying they should address more pressing issues like violent crime and corruption.

