A seal galumphs into a bar. The bartender says 'Grab the salmon!'

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A seal walked into a bar. Or to use a technical term, it galumphed.

The creature was apparently lost, curious and well below New Zealand 's legal drinking age. It lodged itself under the dishwasher and showed no interest in calling a cab.

It was a wet, lazy Sunday evening when the baby fur seal waddled into the Sprig + Fern The Meadows craft beer bar in Richmond, at the top of New Zealand’s South Island. Accustomed to seeing animals in the pet-friendly bar, co-owner Bella Evans assumed the visitor was a dog before she took a closer look.

“Everyone was in shock,” Evans said. “Oh my gosh. What do we do? What’s going on?”

A patron grabbed a sweater and tried to usher the seal out of the back door. Evading its pursuers, the creature dashed into a restroom and then hid under the dishwasher, which was swiftly unplugged.

Another customer fetched a dog crate from home, and Evans made a plan to lure the unruly visitor out of its hiding place using a pizza topping the pub was offering as a special.

"I just went to my fiancé, I said, grab the salmon! Grab the salmon!”

Then it was a brief wait for conservation rangers to arrive. It turned out they were already tracking the wandering seal.

“It was their fourth call for the day,” Evans said. “They had been driving around this new-build subdivision trying to find this baby seal.”

New Zealand’s conservation agency confirmed it received “numerous” reports from the public about a seal spotted in Richmond on Sunday before the fugitive turned up at the pub. Bar staff “did a great job keeping the seal safe” until rangers arrived, said Department of Conservation spokesperson Helen Otley.

The seal was released on nearby Rabbit Island, considered a safe location because of its dog-free status, Otley said. It's not unusual for curious young seals to show up in unexpected places at this time of year, she added, as they follow rivers and streams up to 15 km (9 miles) inland.

“They can turn up in unusual places, like this pub, but this is normal exploratory behavior,” Otley said.

Successful conservation programs in New Zealand have resulted in growing seal and sea lion populations, bringing them into closer contact with humans than before. Scientists refer to an annual “silly season” for both species, a period of months during which they regularly appear in strange places – houses, golf courses or busy roads.

Evans, who has owned the pub with her partner for just a few months, said the baby fur seal was the first unruly patron she’s had to evict. But she said the animal, named Fern by staff, was welcome back.

“There’s been the running joke that we’ve got the seal of approval,” she said.

Salmon will remain on the menu.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.