Royal Air Force engineers shamed by judge over theft of Paddington Bear statue

LONDON — (AP) — They didn't look after this bear.

In fact, two men who had been drinking kicked and yanked on a statue of Paddington, the fictional orphaned bear who came to England from Peru, until it broke in half. Then they took it.

A judge on Tuesday chastised the duo — both military personnel — for being the “antithesis” of everything Paddington’s character stands for.

Daniel Heath and William Lawrence, both 22 and engineers in the Royal Air Force, admitted in Reading Magistrates’ Court that they were responsible for the March 2 vandalism in Newbury, the hometown of Paddington creator Michael Bond.

“Paddington Bear is a beloved cultural icon with children and adults alike,” Judge Sam Goozee said. “He represents kindness, tolerance and promotes integration and acceptance in our society. ... Your actions were the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for.”

The statue of the bear in his signature blue coat and red hat was one of 23 installed last fall as part of a Paddington trail across England to mark the release of "Paddington in Peru." The introspective bear is gazing skyward while clutching a sandwich — with marmalade about to drip on his lap.

The judge noted that the label on Paddington’s coat says, “Please look after this bear.”

Prosecutor said Jamie Renuka said the men were drunk during the escapade that was captured by a surveillance camera on the empty street just before 2 a.m. The two spirited away half of the statue in a taxi and returned to RAF Odiham base where the purloined Paddington was later found in Lawrence’s car.

Goozee said the crime could “only be described as an act of wanton vandalism” and that the two had failed to uphold the respect and integrity expected in the military.

The pair, who admitted criminal damage, were ordered to perform community work and each to pay 2,725 pounds ($3,527) for repairs to the damaged statue.

An RAF spokesperson said the service would consider the court's findings but that any discipline would not be disclosed because it would be a private matter.

The statue is currently being repaired and will be reinstalled, the Newbury Business Improvement District said.

