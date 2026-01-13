Rio de Janeiro zoo animals are treated to popsicles as the city faces scorching summer weather

RIO DE JANEIRO — Animals at Rio de Janeiro's BioParque zoo received popsicles and frozen treats Tuesday as the city faced another day of extreme heat during Brazil's summer.

Jaguars, monkeys and other animals were given an iced diet prepared according to each species’ needs, zoo officials said. Some received frozen fruit, while others were offered mixtures containing frozen blood.

A group of monkeys were handed watermelon popsicles by zoo keepers. A jaguar tried to fish out ground chicken popsicles from a tray that floated in its water tank.

“When she tries to fish out the frozen food, she ends up ingesting water as well,” said Letizia Feitoza, a biologist at the zoo. “This is important for her hydration.”

Zoo officials said the frozen foods are part of routine animal care and help provide thermal comfort during periods of extreme heat. Similar initiatives were carried out last summer as high temperatures affected much of Brazil's southeast.

Temperatures in Rio de Janeiro rose over 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Sunday and Monday, prompting city authorities to issue a Level 3 heat alert and warn of health risks linked to prolonged exposure.

The high temperatures haven’t stopped residents from visiting the Bioparque Zoo, where they watched the animals licking on their red popsicles.

“I thought it was really cool,” said Lorena Carvalho, a teacher visiting the zoo. “I think it brings them more comfort.”

